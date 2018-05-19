Melania Trump returns home after kidney procedure

President Donald Trump‘s wife, Melania, returned to the White House on Saturday after undergoing a surgical procedure this week to treat a benign kidney condition, her office said.

The first lady, 48, had been recovering at Walter Reed medical center since Monday, when she underwent an embolization procedure to treat the kidney condition.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that the first lady returned to the White House on Saturday morning.

“She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits,” Grisham said. “Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out.”

An embolization is a minimally invasive procedure often used to block the flow of blood to a tumor or an abnormal area of tissue.