‘Unauthorized drugs’ seized by Health Canada from east-end Ottawa market

OTTAWA – Health Canada says it has seized four products containing unauthorized drugs from a market in Ottawa‘s east end.

The agency says the products are labelled as containing antibiotics that can only be dispensed with a prescription.

It’s warning people who may have bought them not to use the products, which have not been evaluated by Health Canada.

#ADVISORY: Did you buy Ampicillin, Kamox, Medampi or Medomox from Gigi’s Market in #Ottawa, ON? These products should not be used because they may pose serious health risks and are not authorized by Health Canada https://t.co/PKjlF77feZ #safety #YOW — GovCanHealth (@GovCanHealth) May 18, 2018

The affected products include capsules of ampicillin and amoxicillin sold by Gigi’s Market, a Caribbean grocer in Vanier on Montreal Road.

Health Canada advises anyone who used the products to contact a health-care professional.

It says the potential side effects of the advertised drugs include severe allergic reactions, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.