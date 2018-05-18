Health
May 18, 2018 9:10 pm

‘Unauthorized drugs’ seized by Health Canada from east-end Ottawa market

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of Health Canada.

Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – Health Canada says it has seized four products containing unauthorized drugs from a market in Ottawa‘s east end.

The agency says the products are labelled as containing antibiotics that can only be dispensed with a prescription.

It’s warning people who may have bought them not to use the products, which have not been evaluated by Health Canada.

The affected products include capsules of ampicillin and amoxicillin sold by Gigi’s Market, a Caribbean grocer in Vanier on Montreal Road.

Health Canada advises anyone who used the products to contact a health-care professional.

It says the potential side effects of the advertised drugs include severe allergic reactions, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Global News