Minister of sport ‘monitoring’ lacrosse dispute threatening Canada’s attendance at World Championships

Canada’s Minister of Sport Kirsty Duncan says her office is “monitoring” the ongoing dispute between the Canadian Lacrosse Association (CLA) and the National Lacrosse Team Players’ Association (NLTPA) that has jeopardized the country’s chance of attending the 2018 FIL men’s field lacrosse world championships in Israel this summer.

“It’s my understanding there are discussions between the organization and the players and that they are working to figure things out,” Duncan told Global News on Friday. “I’m currently watching the situation. We are monitoring it. I know there are ongoing discussions.”

The lacrosse association broke off communication with the NLTPA which is seeking a four-year deal for all five national teams. The players are looking for better health insurance, removal of participation fees and the CLA taking steps to re-establish its status as a charity with the Canada Revenue Agency.

The 34 players selected for the senior men’s field team have refused to travel to Israel for the Worlds in July without an agreement for all teams.

Earlier this week, the CLA contacted Canadian university lacrosse programs in hopes of fielding a team outside the NLTPA. This came, after CLA brass reached out to replacement athletes, hoping to assemble a roster with no success.

With the tournament less than two months away, Duncan has said she will not intervene as the talks have completely stalled.

“I’m going to wait to see how these discussions progress,” she said.

The CLA has offered to cover all costs and insurance for replacement players, with training camp set in Ontario for July 6-8 before the worlds in Netanya, Israel, which are scheduled to begin July 12.

Drake Porter, a goalie from Aurora, Ont., playing at Syracuse University, is one of the athletes who declined a spot on Team Canada for the world championships.

“I, and presumably many other players who received this invitation, do not want to undermine the goals of the NLTPA members during this time who are fighting for the rights of future national team players as well as a better CLA,” Porter said in a statement.

NLTPA lawyer Richard Furlong has said that if this was the corporate world, the people making these decisions and miscalculations would be fired.

“The CLA is desperate, it has painted itself into a losing corner and it has badly misjudged player solidarity,” he said, adding the NLTPA wants to resume talks.

Doug Luey, CLA’s director of high performance and international relations, has said their goal is to send a team to the worlds.

“It is imperative that Canada sends a team to the World Championship in 2018 and the CLA has every intention of sending a team,” Luey said in a statement.

