Hundreds hit the road for Victoria Day long weekend

It’s a busy weekend for the Napanee OnRoute on the 401. By mid-afternoon Friday, the parking lot was packed with people taking a pit stop — before taking off for their final vacation destination.

It’s a boys’ trip for William Thisby from Quebec. He’s been on the road with his two young boys since early Friday morning — trying to make his way from Sherbrook, Que., to Toronto. Thisby says they plan on taking in the sights of the city.

“We’re heading to Toronto to visit the grandparents and the family. We’re also going to go up the CN Tower and to the science centre.”

Nancy Ferguson is travelling from Ottawa, heading to Grand Bend for her holiday weekend.

“We’re going camping, I’m meeting one of my friends up there, and we might go into Stratford, take in a play and then my friend wants to see the Royal wedding as well.”

The OPP will also be out in force over the Victoria Day weekend. Officers will be patrolling highways and waterways as well as the sky with the OPP helicopter. The chopper will also have a new piece of technology to help them in the air, an infrared camera. It will allow them to spot a number of infractions from the sky and also help find missing people.

Police say with more than 100 road fatalities so far this year, they hope people will take their time while travelling this year. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says they will also be keeping an eye on the safety of off-road vehicles.

“We are going to be focusing our attention on motorcycles, ATVs and off-road vehicles because we know that people will be up and out enjoying the outdoors.”