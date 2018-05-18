Crime
May 18, 2018 4:58 pm

Ottawa police execute warrant in Nepean, seize drugs and ammunition

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police have seized drugs and several bags of ammunition in Nepean after executing a search warrant.

The Canadian Press / Fred Chartrand/File
A A

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit, along with the Tactical and Dart Units, executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Elmira Ave. targeting illegal guns and drugs on Friday morning. Officers also arrested one male at the scene.

READ MORE: House fire in Ottawa’s west end displaces family of 3

A large quantity of drugs and firearm ammunition was seized, including marijuana, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, several bags of 9 mm Luger ammunition and one of .38 special hollow point rounds, two handgun laser sight kits, two high capacity gun magazines and a substantial amount of Canadian currency. Ottawa police say that no firearms were found during the initial search.

A 21-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with several drug-related offenses and will appear in court June 5.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ammunition
Crack Cocaine
Direct Action Response Team
Guns and Gangs
Marijuana
Ottawa crime
Ottawa Drugs
Ottawa Police
powder cocaine
Search Warrant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News