Ottawa police execute warrant in Nepean, seize drugs and ammunition

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit, along with the Tactical and Dart Units, executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Elmira Ave. targeting illegal guns and drugs on Friday morning. Officers also arrested one male at the scene.

A large quantity of drugs and firearm ammunition was seized, including marijuana, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, several bags of 9 mm Luger ammunition and one of .38 special hollow point rounds, two handgun laser sight kits, two high capacity gun magazines and a substantial amount of Canadian currency. Ottawa police say that no firearms were found during the initial search.

A 21-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with several drug-related offenses and will appear in court June 5.