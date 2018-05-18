Canada
May 18, 2018 10:21 am
Updated: May 18, 2018 10:26 am

House fire in Ottawa’s west end displaces family of 3

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

A family of three living in Ottawa's west end have been displaced after their home caught fire early Friday morning.

Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services
Firefighters arrived on scene at the house on Stone Crescent — just west of Greenbank Road — shortly after 1:30 a.m. They got the fire under control at about 2:45 a.m., Ottawa Fire Services said.

Deputy Chief Paul Kott said the flames erupted in the back of the house and spread into the walls, although the cause of the fire is not yet known. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the fire began on the inside or outside of the back wall.

Kott said paramedics assessed the three residents — two adults and a seven-month-old infant — at the scene and determined no one was injured by the blaze.

The single, detached home is now uninhabitable, Kott said, and it’s believed the family is staying with relatives or friends.

