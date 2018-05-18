Camille on the Roof weekend campout supporting Hospital for SickKids Foundation

Camille Parent says he won’t let rain damper his enthusiasm for his second Camille on the Roof event in support of the SickKids Foundation in Toronto.

“If it does, it does — it’s for a good cause — I’m here to stay,” chuckled Parent. “I’m not going anywhere until we fill up those buckets.”

Before noon Friday, firefighters placed the Peterborough resident into an aerial ladder bucket and onto the Arby’s on Lansdowne Street West, where he will stay for the weekend — rain or shine. He’s come down at 6 p.m. and return Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s a fundraiser by Peterborough Cares, which annually assists multiple organizations.

Throughout the weekend, volunteers will collect toll donations at the Parkway Plaza next to Arby’s while the restaurant itself is donating $1 from every combo sold on Friday and Saturday.

“SickKids are going through transformation and getting bigger as the demand increases,” said Parent, Peterborough Cares founder and CEO. “And they’re local to a lot of communities and including Peterborough. A lot of families have connections to SickKids.”

Parent camped out last year in support of the YES Youth and Family Emergency Shelter.

Peterborough Cares is also hosting fundraising events at Morello’s Independent Grocer on Lansdowne Street East in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. It runs from noon on Friday to Saturday at 5 p.m.

Other events include a barbecue and silent auction, car wash and food and ice cream sales.