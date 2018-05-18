Prince Harry, Prince William go on Windsor walkabout before royal wedding

Crowds of well-wishers cheered Britain’s Prince Harry as he made an impromptu walkabout on Friday outside the ancient walls of Windsor Castle on the eve of his wedding to Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry was joined by his Best Man The Duke of Cambridge as they met some of those waiting in the crowds on Castle Hill #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/aeqw1vmrbO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson was joined by Prince William, his elder brother and best man, as he mingled with excited fans waving red, white and blue Union flags less than 24 hours before Saturday’s lavish ceremony.

One fan handed the prince a teddy bear during the 10-minute excursion before the brothers waved to the royal fans chanting “We want Harry!” and returned to the castle. They were due to spend the night in a luxury hotel nearby.

“I’m gobsmacked. He was so lovely. I can’t get over he shook our hands,” said Thelma Speed, 89.

Her daughter Deborah Goodes, 60, who named one of her sons after the prince, was equally smitten.

“I’ve seen him on the television, but in the flesh he looked really great,” she said. “I can see why she’s marrying him.”

The walkabout in open-necked shirts came as the last touches were put in place for the royal extravaganza at the castle, to the west of London and home to monarchs for almost 1,000 years.

