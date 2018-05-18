Tech
May 18, 2018 3:08 pm
Updated: May 18, 2018 3:20 pm

‘I see no SD’: Astronaut on spacewalk realizes he forgot camera SD card

By Online Video Producer  Global News

Plans to capture GoPro footage of a spacewalk on the International Space Station on Wednesday were foiled when the astronaut making the trek ended up with an error message on the camera because he forgot his memory card.

The astronaut was floating outside the ISS and was ready to start filming when “no SD” flashed on the camera screen.

In order to figure out the problem, the flight engineer got in contact with mission control.

“Hey Houston, I got a question about the GoPro real quick,” the transmission begins.

Houston responds, telling the engineer to proceed with his question.

“I see a no — I’m pushing the button — I see a ‘no SD,’ that means, do I need that to record? And if it’s recording, is there supposed to be a red light on,” the engineer asks.

The SD card is needed in order to be able to save the footage on the camera.

A NASA flight engineer is seen outside the International Space Station on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

NASA TV

The humourous exchange continues with Houston relaying information about the camera’s operation.

“The GoPro, I’m told that if it had the card in it, it should have a red light if it’s recording,” mission control says.

When the astronaut asks what to do if the camera says “no SD,” Houston responds saying they think it means no card but says they’ll check to confirm.

After a few more seconds the astronaut finally admits defeat.

“Well, we can put this one back in the pack, I guess,” he says.

Houston agrees with the decision, as he says he’ll get the card later or “just not worry about it.”

The spacewalk was done by Expedition 55 flight engineers Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, who were on the first of two spacewalks to upgrade the space station’s cooling system hardware and install updated communications equipment.

They were on the space walk for six hours and 31 minutes, according to NASA.

