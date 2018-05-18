Spring appeal seeks support for new X-ray equipment at Ross Memorial Hospital

The Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation has launched a spring appeal to help raise funds for aging X-ray machines at the Lindsay hospital.

Dr. Paul Wilson, the hospital’s chief of radiology, says more than 100 x-ray examinations occur daily.

“I know that X-Ray technology is the modality of choice to diagnose cardiac failure, pneumonia and traumatic injuries such as broken bones,” he stated. “X-Ray imaging is so important to our patients’ diagnosis and treatment, it’s available 24/7/365 days a year.”

The foundation is working with Dr. Wilson to launch the spring appeal to purchase more advanced technology. Work is underway in the X-ray department so equipment can be can easily be repositioned to meet patients’ needs and to improve accessibility.

A letter from Dr. Wilson will be mailed to City of Kawartha Lakes households seeking support for the campaign. A fundraising goal was not announced.

“The Hospital doesn’t receive government funding to replace medical equipment, so we’re counting on the generosity of our community to help us keep this time-tested equipment available around the clock,” said Brian Kelsey, chairman of the Foundation’s board of directors.

The Foundation’s recent research discovered that founder James Ross purchased the hospital’s first X-ray machine a century ago.

“That discovery really emphasizes the impact donors make — and have always made — on patient care,” said foundation executive director Erin Coons.