Canada
May 18, 2018 1:18 pm

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath reaffirms support for Hamilton LRT

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has reaffirmed her support for Hamilton's LRT project.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
A day after saying that an NDP government would let Hamilton use its LRT money for other transit projects, party leader Andrea Horwath has changed her tune.

In a statement released Friday morning, Horwath says, “I support the Hamilton LRT project and I’ll fight like hell to make it happen.”

“There have been more than 60 votes approving the project over the past 10 years,” the statement says. “The position of Hamilton city council is clear. The position of Hamilton families is clear. LRT is the best way forward.”

On Thursday, the Hamilton Centre MPP told a Hamilton Spectator Editorial Board meeting that if elected, she would give Hamilton City Council a billion dollars for any transit project, not just LRT.

Horwath said the province shouldn’t be deciding what municipalities choose to do with their transit systems.

Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne awarded the City of Hamilton $1 billion to build the light rail transit system from McMaster University to Eastgate Square in 2015.

PC leader Doug Ford announced last week that Hamilton would get a billion dollars for transit if he’s elected Premier.

