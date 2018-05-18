NDP Leader Andrea Horwath reaffirms support for Hamilton LRT

A day after saying that an NDP government would let Hamilton use its LRT money for other transit projects, party leader Andrea Horwath has changed her tune.

In a statement released Friday morning, Horwath says, “I support the Hamilton LRT project and I’ll fight like hell to make it happen.”

Let me be clear: I’m 100% committed to funding the Hamilton LRT. This is the right transit solution for our city, and I’ll fight like hell to make it happen. #Hamont #ONpoli #LRT #Transit — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) May 18, 2018

“There have been more than 60 votes approving the project over the past 10 years,” the statement says. “The position of Hamilton city council is clear. The position of Hamilton families is clear. LRT is the best way forward.”

On Thursday, the Hamilton Centre MPP told a Hamilton Spectator Editorial Board meeting that if elected, she would give Hamilton City Council a billion dollars for any transit project, not just LRT.

Horwath said the province shouldn’t be deciding what municipalities choose to do with their transit systems.

Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne awarded the City of Hamilton $1 billion to build the light rail transit system from McMaster University to Eastgate Square in 2015.

PC leader Doug Ford announced last week that Hamilton would get a billion dollars for transit if he’s elected Premier.