Blogs
May 18, 2018 10:29 am

Scott Thompson: Are you getting up early to watch the Royals?

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  900 CHML

Royal wedding plastic flags with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on sale at a store in Windsor, Britain. Two Canadians are on their way to the U.K. to wave proverbial flags of their own for the married couple to be.

Canadian Press
A A

Are you getting up early on Saturday morning to watch the Royal wedding?

Me neither.

READ MORE: Royal Wedding: What to expect from Harry and Meghan’s romantic carriage procession

That being said, who doesn’t love any reason for a little pomp and circumstance, and party.

Although less important to the monarchy, this royal wedding has generated as much interest as any, for many reasons.

  • Prince Harry has always been a colourful character who is as popular as any Royal.
  • He is marrying an American which brings broader appear and the odd controversy (found in all families).
  • The ceremony will be less hoity-toity because Harry is farther from the throne.
  • It will also likely be the last royal wedding for long time, until the next generation starts to marry.

It could also be the wacky world we now live in and, as a society, we need some sort of escape to a fantasy land, if even for a morning.

Or it could be like the Superbowl, Stanley Cup, and New Year’s Eve — we’re just looking for a reason to start imbibing really early on a weekend.

To the Royal couple! Salute!

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

View link »

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Excuses to drink
holiday weekend
Meghan Markle
Prince Charles
Prince Harry
Royal Family
Royal Wedding
Royal Wedding broadcast

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News