Scott Thompson: Are you getting up early to watch the Royals?

Are you getting up early on Saturday morning to watch the Royal wedding?

Me neither.

That being said, who doesn’t love any reason for a little pomp and circumstance, and party.

Although less important to the monarchy, this royal wedding has generated as much interest as any, for many reasons.

Prince Harry has always been a colourful character who is as popular as any Royal.

He is marrying an American which brings broader appear and the odd controversy (found in all families).

The ceremony will be less hoity-toity because Harry is farther from the throne.

It will also likely be the last royal wedding for long time, until the next generation starts to marry.

It could also be the wacky world we now live in and, as a society, we need some sort of escape to a fantasy land, if even for a morning.

Or it could be like the Superbowl, Stanley Cup, and New Year’s Eve — we’re just looking for a reason to start imbibing really early on a weekend.

To the Royal couple! Salute!

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

