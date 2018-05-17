U.K. zoo shows off rare baby one-horned rhino to the world

A rare greater one-horned rhino calf born at the Chester Zoo made his public debut on Thursday.

The calf, a boy, born two weeks ago, made his online debut when the zoo posted a video to its Facebook page of the baby taking his first steps and wandering around his enclosure.

Mother Asha delivered the 60-kg (132 lbs) calf following a 16-month pregnancy and a 20-minute labour.

The birth is a big boost to the endangered species breeding program.

The calf is the second greater one-horned rhino born at the Chester Zoo.

