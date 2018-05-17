Drinking water advisory lifted at Balsam Lake

Health officials have lifted a drinking water advisory for the southern section of Balsam Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The advisory from the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit went into effect on May 8 after fuel oil was discovered in the lake along Romany Ranch Road and Killarney Bay Road two days earlier.

About 100 properties were impacted.

READ MORE: Fuel spill in Balsam Lake prompts drinking water warning

The Ministry of the Environment determined that home heating oil leaked after a fuel line was ruptured and disconnected from a storage tank from a nearby residence.

People in the area who rely on wells for drinking water were not affected.