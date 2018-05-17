Environment
May 17, 2018 5:06 pm

Drinking water advisory lifted at Balsam Lake

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A drinking water advisory has been lifted for the southern section of Balsam Lake following a fuel spill earlier in the month.

Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News
A A

Health officials have lifted a drinking water advisory for the southern section of Balsam Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The advisory from the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit went into effect on May 8 after fuel oil was discovered in the lake along Romany Ranch Road and Killarney Bay Road two days earlier.

About 100 properties were impacted.

READ MORE: Fuel spill in Balsam Lake prompts drinking water warning

The Ministry of the Environment determined that home heating oil leaked after a fuel line was ruptured and disconnected from a storage tank from a nearby residence.

People in the area who rely on wells for drinking water were not affected.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Balsam
Balsam Lake
fuel spill
Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit
Kawartha Lakes
Oil Spill

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News