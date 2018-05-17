Hamilton-born YouTuber causing controversy again

A YouTuber, originally from Hamilton, is coming under fire for her “women’s edit” of Childish Gambino’s hit song This Is America.

Donald Glover released the song about gun violence, police brutality and black pop culture earlier this month.

READ MORE: Nicole Arbour posts fat-shaming video targeting model Ashley Graham

A few days ago, Nicole Arbour posted her own video online, changing the lyrics of the song to focus on women’s issues instead which has caused outrage.

Critics are accusing her of “whitewashing” Gambino’s video.

The video compiled by the 32-year-old Arbour, who has more than 418,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, has been viewed almost 2-million times.

However, Arbour is used to causing controversy.

READ MORE: YouTube comedian Nicole Arbour still facing harsh criticism over fat shaming video

In 2015, she posted a video called Dear Fat People, suggesting that overweight people be shamed until they lose weight.

Arbour has since released a statement saying, “The purpose of my rendition was to honour the spirit of a video which absolutely moved me.”

A message about the misinterpretation of my #ThisIsAmerica Women’s Edit… pic.twitter.com/tRH0McxzD1 — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) May 15, 2018