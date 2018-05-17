Still using payphones? Bell Aliant is doubling the cost in Atlantic Canada

Bell Aliant is boosting the cost of using a payphone in Atlantic Canada to 50 cents. That’s up 25 cents for Bell Aliant’s payphones in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The increase will go into effect on May 28.

Bell Aliant says this is the first increase in Atlantic Canada in more than 20 years.

It’ll bring the region in line with payphone costs across the rest of the country, which have had their rates at 50 cents since 2009.

Payphones will emit electronic messaging about the rate change starting May 19.