May 17, 2018 12:24 am
Updated: May 17, 2018 12:35 am

Those Old Radio Shows May 18 & 19

By Radio operator  Global News
Friday, May. 18

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Man’s Best Friend Ep. 98     Calling All Cars – The Black Cat  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Craig’s Wife     N/A
Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fixing the Radio     Dark Fantasy – The Edge of the Shadow   
Hour 4: The Six Shooter – Escape from Smoke Falls     Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of the Quiet Roommate


Saturday, May. 19

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Killers Crop Ep. 59     The Shadow – White Legion 
Hour 2: Lights Out – The Revenge of India     Suspense – The Locked Room  
Hour 3: Escape – Sleeping Draught     The Aldrich Family – Homer Engaged to Agnes      
Hour 4: Rogers of the Gazette – Dirty Politics     Sherlock Holmes – The Bleeding Chandelier  
Hour 5: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – Rocky lii and the Dead Man’s Chest     Jack Benny – The Champion   
