Those Old Radio Shows May 18 & 19
Friday, May. 18
Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Man’s Best Friend Ep. 98 Calling All Cars – The Black Cat
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Craig’s Wife N/A
Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fixing the Radio Dark Fantasy – The Edge of the Shadow
Hour 4: The Six Shooter – Escape from Smoke Falls Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of the Quiet Roommate
Saturday, May. 19
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Killers Crop Ep. 59 The Shadow – White Legion
Hour 2: Lights Out – The Revenge of India Suspense – The Locked Room
Hour 3: Escape – Sleeping Draught The Aldrich Family – Homer Engaged to Agnes
Hour 4: Rogers of the Gazette – Dirty Politics Sherlock Holmes – The Bleeding Chandelier
Hour 5: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – Rocky lii and the Dead Man’s Chest Jack Benny – The Champion
