Police takedown of Surrey collection truck driver caught on video

The forcible takedown of the driver of a collection truck by a Surrey RCMP officer was caught on video.

Police responded to reports of a truck crashing into garbage cans before idling on the 6700-block of 130th Avenue just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Officer involved in Maple Ridge takedown video being investigated

When officers arrived, the driver was still in the vehicle and appeared to be in some kind of distress.

After being asked to get out of the truck, the driver tried to put the vehicle in gear, RCMP said.

The video shows an officer pulling a man from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Dramatic new video of Vancouver police takedown in Burnaby last month

“They did have to forcibly remove [the driver] from the vehicle, keeping in mind public safety,” RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said.

Police later determined the driver was suffering from a medical condition.

“After it was determined that it was a medical issue with the driver, our member did perform first-aid and made sure that medical treatment was available for the driver,” Sturko said.