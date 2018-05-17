Scott Thompson: Can the sunny ways PM get a pipeline built under stormy skies?

Trans Mountain pipeline builder Kinder Morgan stopped all non-essential work until May 31 because of the uncertainty created by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s inability to get the fully approved pipeline expansion built from northern Alberta to southern British Columbia tidewater.

Not only has this pitted one western province against another, it has created uncertainty about future energy self-sufficiency and revenue for the entire country.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau held a press conference Wednesday reaffirming the Liberals’ desire to get the pipeline built and Canada’s natural resources to market, but made no mention of when Prime Minister Trudeau will do anything but keep reaffirming his position while sitting on the fence.

Morneau said if Kinder Morgan doesn’t want to jump on board, there are plenty of others who will, but didn’t say whom.

That sounds like Kinder Morgan is bailing on a fully approved, fully paid for pipeline that we are now offering big incentives and securities for others to buy into because another is walking away.

It sounds like smart business on Kinder Morgan’s part, and really bad planning and execution on that of the federal Liberals.

Sooner or later, the sunny ways selfie PM has to do more than bring the parties together and smile for the cameras.

Trudeau has to back it up by making the tough calls for everybody, and not just appeal to the fringe special interest groups that make us feel warm and fuzzy.

It’s about being a leader, not just a front man.

