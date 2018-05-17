Grens seeking their first wins of the season

The Limestone District Grenadiers can’t wait to kick off the home portion of their Ontario Provincial Football schedule.

On Sunday, May 20, the G-Men will play the Essex Ravens at Kingston’s George Richardson Memorial Stadium, the home of the Queen’s Golden Gaels.

The juniors will take to the field at 2 p.m,, followed by the senior match at 5 p.m.

“I think it’s going to be a very good game,” said Grenadier’s senior wide-receiver Nigel LeGood.

“We’ve been working really hard in practice, trying to execute all our plays. If we can perform up to our capabilities, then we have a good chance of winning.”

The senior Grenadiers are 0-1 on the season. They lost a heartbreaker last week in Durham 10-7.

The junior G-men are 0-1 as well. They too were beaten by the Dolphins 20-0.

“We’re a lot better than the score would indicate,” said junior running-back Nash LeGood.

We’re young but talented and we’re all working hard in practice,” continued LeGood who’s playing in his first year in the OPFL.

“We expect to get better as the season progresses and hopefully make the playoffs and win a championship.”

The Ontario Provincial Football League is now in its second year of operation.

It has 19 teams that compete in bantam, junior and senior divisions.

The league strives to create an environment where players can be highlighted and developed for maximum exposure for post-secondary school opportunities.