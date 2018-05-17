Accused letter-bomber Guido Amsel’s verdict expected Thursday

It’s been nearly three years since Winnipeg was hit with letter bombs, and on Thursday the man accused of the attacks will hear his fate.

Guido Amsel, 51, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and other explosion-related offenses.

The first explosion happened in December 2013 at Amsel’s ex-wife Iris’s rural home in St. Clements.

Then, in July 2015, one letter bomb was sent to Iris’s workplace, another was sent to a law office on Stradbrook Avenue and a third was sent to 252 River Ave., the law office where Maria Mitousis worked.

Mitousis, a lawyer who was representing Iris Amsel in her divorce, lost her right hand after a recording device sent to her office detonated when she pressed play. Mitousis testified about the life-altering injury.

“I remember the sound, which was a firecracker pop. It felt like I was reeling for a moment,” she said.

“I remember feeling off-balance, feeling like I was underwater. I just remember feeling very dazed. I felt throbbing in my right hand.”

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with Global News, Amsel said he didn’t do it.

“I’m innocent,” he said. “I have nothing to do with these letter bombs.”

The verdict is expected to be handed down at 2 p.m. Thursday.

During the nearly eight-week long trial, the courtroom heard about DNA evidence found on a string at the site of his ex-wife’s home and DNA on the pouch at Mitousis’ office that contained the explosive device.

“Mr. Amsel is not simply the victim of coincidence. He sent these bombs,” Crown attorney Chris Vanderhooft said.

Amsel said he’s being set up by police and his former lawyer Martin Glazer.

“I believe that [Glazer] and the police together want to frame me,” Amsel said. “They needed someone to blame.”

Glazer called the allegation against him ‘preposterous’, while Winnipeg police wouldn’t comment on the allegations because the case is before the court.

Amsel said the true suspect should be his ex-wife Iris Amsel.

“I believe very strongly that my ex-wife is behind it,” Amsel said. “She has said she is going to destroy me and that’s what she really tried to do over the years.”

Iris Amsel denied the allegations in court.