4-year-old recovering following coyote attack in Burnaby

A 4-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked by a coyote in Burnaby.

The incident took place on Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., in the Sperling-Broadway neighbourhood.

Burnaby RCMP say the boy was taken to Children’s Hospital with minor injuries but there is no word yet on his condition.

The coyote was found later that night by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service and euthanized.

“The COS will keep working with partners to provide education to the general public about how to prevent conflict with coyotes,” read a statement from the conservation service on Facebook.