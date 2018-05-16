Lethbridge woman charged in 2017 beating death outside Calgary bank

Calgary police have charged a woman in relation to the death of a woman found badly beaten outside a bank in northwest Calgary in February 2017.

Police were called at about 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2017 to the bank at 4820 Northland Drive N.W. after the woman was found by a security guard. She was taken to hospital by EMS, where she died two days later.

In a plea to find witnesses on Feb. 28, 2017 police identified the victim as 28-year-old Trisheena Simon and declared her death a homicide.

Investigators eventually identified a suspect, who they believe knew Simon. It’s believed the two met before the incident and had an altercation that turned violent.

Police have charged 45-year-old Crystal Mills of Lethbridge with manslaughter in Simon’s death. She is expected to appear in court in Calgary on May 25.

Anyone with information on this incident who hasn’t already spoken with investigators is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.