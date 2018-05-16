A section of Hwy. 33 closed due to house fire in Loyalist Township

Loyalist Township Fire crews are investigating the cause of a house fire on Bath Road, West of Amherstview.

They were called to the scene just before noon on Wednesday.

Six firetrucks and 22 firefighters attended, and the fire was deemed under control within about an hour of their arrival.

The owner of a nearby business says he is the person who called 911 after one of the homeowners ran over to tell him the house was on fire.

The man was the only one home when the fire started and the extent of the damage is still under investigation.

A cause is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, a section of Highway 33 will be closed to traffic for as long as fire investigators remain on scene.

More details to come.