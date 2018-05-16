Canada
May 16, 2018
Updated: May 16, 2018 2:41 pm

A section of Hwy. 33 closed due to house fire in Loyalist Township

A home at 5129 Bath Road was set ablaze on Wednesday around noon. No one was injured but damages to the home look severe.

Paul Soucy
Loyalist Township Fire crews are investigating the cause of a house fire on Bath Road, West of Amherstview.

They were called to the scene just before noon on Wednesday.

Six firetrucks and 22 firefighters attended, and the fire was deemed under control within about an hour of their arrival.

Highway 33 is closed just west of Amherstview due to a house fire.

Paul Soucy

The owner of a nearby business says he is the person who called 911 after one of the homeowners ran over to tell him the house was on fire.

The man was the only one home when the fire started and the extent of the damage is still under investigation.

A cause is unknown at this time.

Google Maps shows the exact location where Bath Road was closed on Wednesday due to a house fire.

Google Maps

Meanwhile, a section of Highway 33 will be closed to traffic for as long as fire investigators remain on scene.

More details to come.

