Capital Pointe developers and city to present arguments to appeal board

The Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board will hear arguments for a stay of proceedings in regards to the City of Regina’s order to fill in the Capital Pointe hole.

A stay of proceedings puts a halt on legal proceedings until a judge decides to lift the stay, and resume proceedings.

A teleconference meeting is scheduled to take place at 2:00 p.m. on May 16.

A release from the Ministry of Government Relations clarified that this is not the appeal hearing; a date for that has yet to be set.

The city filed the order to fill the hole in early April after the developer failed to meet a deadline to resume construction on the project.

“This action is taken under the authority granted to the City by The Uniform Building and Accessibility Standards Act,” Louise Folk, City of Regina development services director said in a statement on April 3.

“Under the Act, the property owner may appeal the order to the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board of Saskatchewan within 15 days from today.”

Exactly 15 days later, Fortress Real Developments filed the appeal, and informed Global News they would no longer comment on what was “certainly a legal matter.”

Construction on Capital Pointe started in October 2015 with plans to build a 27-storey condominium and hotel complex. The project was initially announced in 2009, just three years before the former-standing Plains Hotel was demolished.

