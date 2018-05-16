Pedestrian killed on LRT tracks in Calgary

A pedestrian was killed on the LRT tracks near Whitehorn station in Calgary Wednesday, police said.

At around 9 a.m., police were called to the intersection of 39 Street N.E. and 36 Street N.E.

“Upon arrival, the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Calgary police said the intersection control arms were down at the time.

Police said roads in the area will remain closed until further notice.

