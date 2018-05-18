What’s open and closed in Kingston on Victoria Day

Victoria Day weekend is coming up this Friday to Monday. Although many governmental services will be closed on Monday, due to a recent Kingston bylaw, Downtown Kingston says to expect most businesses in the downtown area to be open at some time on Monday. It is still advised to call the business you wish to frequent before attending to check their hours.

Here’s a list of what will be open and closed for May long weekend. Note that the list only accounts for days with hour changes. If the day is not on the list, then the establishment will be open that day for regular hours.

What’s open on Monday

Cataraqui Centre will be open the following hours on Victoria Day weekend: Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Grocery Stores

Both Loblaws locations are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Metro on Barrie Street: Sunday: Closes at 10 p.m. Monday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Metro on Gardiners Road: Sunday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Metro on Bayridge Drive Sunday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Grants No Frills: Monday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Food Basics: Monday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre: Monday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.



What’s closed on Monday

City of Kingston administrative offices (including housing and social services on Montreal Street and Provincial Offences)

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro

Arenas, Artillery Park Aquatic Centre, INVISTA Centre (including Fitness & Wellness Centre) and CaraCo Home Field

All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library

Portsmouth Olympic Harbour

Grand Theatre Box Office

MacLachlan Woodworking Museum and Pump House Steam Museum

All LCBO locations

All Beer Store locations

Canada Post

City services