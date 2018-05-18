What’s open and closed in Kingston on Victoria Day
Victoria Day weekend is coming up this Friday to Monday. Although many governmental services will be closed on Monday, due to a recent Kingston bylaw, Downtown Kingston says to expect most businesses in the downtown area to be open at some time on Monday. It is still advised to call the business you wish to frequent before attending to check their hours.
WATCH: Kingston downtown stores stay open on statutory holidays
Here’s a list of what will be open and closed for May long weekend. Note that the list only accounts for days with hour changes. If the day is not on the list, then the establishment will be open that day for regular hours.
What’s open on Monday
- Cataraqui Centre will be open the following hours on Victoria Day weekend:
- Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Grocery Stores
- Both Loblaws locations are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Metro on Barrie Street:
- Sunday: Closes at 10 p.m.
- Monday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Metro on Gardiners Road:
- Sunday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Monday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Metro on Bayridge Drive
- Sunday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Monday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Grants No Frills:
- Monday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Food Basics:
- Monday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Walmart Supercentre:
- Monday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
READ MORE: Kingston residents head outdoors to celebrate Family Day
What’s closed on Monday
- City of Kingston administrative offices (including housing and social services on Montreal Street and Provincial Offences)
- Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro
- Arenas, Artillery Park Aquatic Centre, INVISTA Centre (including Fitness & Wellness Centre) and CaraCo Home Field
- All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library
- Portsmouth Olympic Harbour
- Grand Theatre Box Office
- MacLachlan Woodworking Museum and Pump House Steam Museum
- All LCBO locations
- All Beer Store locations
- Canada Post
City services
- Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday (Route 18 will run on a weekday schedule)
- There is no garbage collection on Monday. Garbage collection will start the day after your regular collection day, and households are allowed two untagged bags of garbage for the first collection day after Victoria Day.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.