3 Ontario residents charged with allegedly exploiting, trafficking migrant workers

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The Canada Border Services Agency says three people are facing charges related to the alleged exploitation and trafficking of migrant workers.

The CBSA alleges three people recruited migrant workers from the Philippines and other countries to work as mushroom pickers in Ontario.

They say the charges come after a year-long investigation into the alleged scheme.

The owner and operator of the Sharon Mushroom Farm in Sharon, Ont., Laxman Marsonia, was charged with six counts of human trafficking and one count of misrepresentation.

CBSA charges three individuals for offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act: https://t.co/O6OTf2tNxG @CanBorder pic.twitter.com/0EfOTSiezt — Border Services GTA (@CanBorderGTA) May 16, 2018

The owner and operator of A&L Hammer Workforce Management in Toronto, Liwayway (Lily) Miranda, was charged with six counts of human trafficking, four counts of employment of unauthorized persons and other charges.

And Yatin Bera of Richmond Hill, Ont., was charged with two counts of misrepresentation.