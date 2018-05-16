Liberals nominate new candidate for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

The president of the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex Liberal Association is once again running in the provincial election.

The Liberal party has named Mike Radan as its candidate in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

“This community is my home, it’s where I’ve raised my children,” Radan said. “I can’t stand by and watch Doug Ford’s Conservatives slash services and supports in the region, shutting people out of Ontario’s growth.”

Radan previously ran for the seat in the 2014 provincial election.

He’ll be up against Progressive Conservative incumbent Monte McNaughton, the NDP’s Todd Case and Green Party candidate Anthony Li.

Also running in the riding are Brad Greulich for the Libertarian Party and Brian Everaert, who has been nominated by the Trillium Party.

Radan’s candidacy comes after former nominee Ryan O’Hagan backed out at the last minute, citing personal reasons beyond his control.