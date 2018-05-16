Violent offender with history of assaults and robberies was released, now he’s in Metro Vancouver

A warning is out from BC Corrections as a man with a history of committing violent offences is being released from custody Tuesday.

Officials say high-risk violent offender Bryan Kelly was released after he was acquitted at trial.

BC Corrections said Kelly has not yet disclosed which community he plans to live in long term.

“However, BC Corrections wants to ensure the community is aware of his presence in the Metro Vancouver area following his release by the courts [Tuesday] afternoon.”

The 26-year-old is described as Caucasian, five-feet-eight inches tall, and weighs 170 lbs. He also has brown hair and hazel eyes.

His violent criminal history includes robberies, assaults, possession of a weapon and a drug offence.

Kelly must follow 23 court-ordered conditions including the following:

He can’t possess or consume any alcohol or controlled substances;

He can’t go into a liquor store, bar, tavern or any business whose prime purpose is selling or distributing alcohol;

He can’t own, possess or carry any weapons, and that includes guns, crossbows or ammunition;

He can’t have any knives unless they’re used to prepare and consume food;

He must be inside his residence from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day, and he’ll be monitored through electronic supervision

If Kelly is seen violating any of these requirements, you are asked to contact your local police agency.