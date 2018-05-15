Yorkton gynecologist found guilty of sexual assault on 4 patients after investigation
A former gynecologist who practiced in Yorkton, Sask. has been found guilty of sexually assaulting four of his patients.
Mohammed Haque, who is 74, was charged with 16 counts of sexual assault following an RCMP investigation that started in 2001.
He was found not guilty of the other 12 charges in Yorkton Court of Queen’s Bench.
All of the victims were adults.
Sentencing submissions have been scheduled for June 22.
Haque gave up his medical licence after he was charged in 2013 with unprofessional conduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.
