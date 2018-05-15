Gananoque kids get hooked on boxing

Peter Henshaw’s vision for starting his own boxing business was once just a pipe dream.

Now that pipe dream has become a reality.

After years of planning, the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club in Gananoque is finally getting into the ring.

The club, which opened six months ago, now has 40 full team members. That’s a very good start, according to Henshaw.

The club fills a void that’s been vacant for more than 60 years, he said.

“It’s been a long, long time coming and hopefully it will be around for a long, long time,” said Henshaw, who also serves as the head coach for the town’s new club on King Street.

“I’ve got a great group helping me run the show,” continued Henshaw. “Pat Funnell has been with me since day one, and his son, Adam, helps me coach the kids.”

Boxing fans certainly know Adam Funnell. The Lansdowne native is a former Ontario amateur heavyweight boxing champion.

“We’ve always wanted to open a club in Gananoque and now its finally come to fruition,” Funnell said.

“It’s great for the kids — an inexpensive place for them to work out, get stronger, and build their confidence and self-esteem.”

Henshaw said he’s received extremely positive feedback from everybody who comes by to check out the club. “The environment here is very friendly and easy going.”

The boxing club has become so popular in its early stages that Henshaw already has a vision for a bigger facility.

Don’t count him out. As we’ve seen. His visions do come true.