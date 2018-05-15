Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s west end
A male cyclist has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after officials say he was struck by a vehicle in west-end Toronto.
Toronto police and paramedics said emergency crews were called to the Colborne Lodge Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday with reports of a collision.
The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision.
Officers closed Parkside Drive at Lake Shore Boulevard West and the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore were closed at Ellis Avenue for the investigation.
