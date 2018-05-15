Was Canada invited to U.S. embassy opening in Jerusalem? Depends who you ask

Canada either was — or was not — invited to the big ceremony in Jerusalem earlier this week.

It seems Canadian diplomats were invited to some sort of ceremony in Jerusalem. The problem is there is a bit of confusion about which event members from Canada’s diplomatic mission were actually invited to attend.

On Monday, American officials marked the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, which had been relocated from Tel Aviv.

The latter is where most foreign missions in the country are based because of ongoing disputes about the status of parts of Jerusalem by Palestinians, but U.S. President Donald Trump announced the move in December as part of an American decision to recognize the contested city as the capital of Israel.

An official with the Israeli embassy in Ottawa told Global News that “all embassies and missions in Israel, including the Canadian embassy, were invited” to the opening of the embassy.

However, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said Canada was not invited to the embassy opening. Instead, a Canadian official said representatives of the embassy were actually invited to a Jerusalem Day event the day prior — which Canada has not historically attended.

The Israeli official, however, said that was not the case and that the invitation was specifically for the opening ceremony, not Jerusalem Day celebrations.

More than 50 people have been killed in clashes in the Gaza Strip over the last two days. Roughly 2,700 more were injured.

The renewed unrest was an effort to break a border blockade on the region imposed by Israel in a conflict coinciding with the opening of the U.S. embassy.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted concerns about the violence on Monday.

Deeply concerned by violence in Gaza Strip. We are saddened by deaths + injuries that occurred today + over past weeks. It is inexcusable that civilians, journalists + children have been victims. All parties to the conflict have a responsibility to ensure civilians are protected. — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) May 14, 2018

However, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called on the government to do more.

The firing upon of unarmed Palestinians by the Israeli military & resulting death toll is horrific – our govt's shameful silence must end. I condemn this violation of I'ntl law & human rights and call on Israel to end the violence & occupation immediately https://t.co/bQBArlvpRH — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) May 14, 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said there are no plans to move the Canadian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Canada also abstained from a vote at the United Nations in December that largely criticized the U.S. for its decision to move its embassy.

Trudeau said at the time was Canada made the call to abstain in order to try to stay above “political games.”