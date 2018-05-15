Poppy campaign supports 3D mammography unit at Lindsay hospital

A local poppy campaign raised $20,000 for a new 3D mammography unit at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

On Tuesday, members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 67 in Lindsay presented the cheque to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“The community gives to us and we give back to the community,” said Howie Johnston, legion president.

READ MORE: New technology in Kelowna combating the fight against breast cancer

“Thanks to the generosity of the Lindsay Legion, we’re even closer to meeting our goal to purchase the new 3D mammography unit for the Diagnostic Imaging department,” said Erin Coons, Foundation Executive Director. “When added to other gifts made by individuals and organizations passionate about breast imaging, we’ve now raised $318,000 toward the cost of the new mammography unit.”

The 3D mammography unit will have biopsy capabilities.

The purchase of the new mammography unit is part of a Diagnostic Imaging redevelopment project beginning at Ross Memorial Hospital this month. Enhancements in the area include the replacement of X-ray equipment and renovations to several rooms.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 67 has been a generous supporter of patient care at Ross Memorial Hospital, supporting equipment needs including anaesthesia machines, pain pumps, MRI and the CT Scanner and cystoscope equipment. The Lindsay Legion’s cumulative giving totals $154,602.