Rural Manitoba bar powers Jets fans during outage

Savanna Peers By News Anchor  CJOB

The Rossburn Hotel is hosting a viewing party of tonight's Jets game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Rachael Kostecki
A bar in rural Manitoba did its best to make the most of a scheduled power outage Monday night.

Manitoba Hydro had a scheduled outage for maintenance tonight from 6:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. in Rossburn, MB. Little did Hydro know, the Winnipeg Jets would be facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights in game 2 of the Western Final on the day of the outage.

Luckily, The Rossburn Fire Department and the owner of the Rossburn Hotel hatched a plan that would allow everyone in the town to still watch the game.

The Fire Department lent the bar their generator, giving the bar power to show the game.

John Kostecki owns the Rossburn Hotel says they decided to charge $10.00 person, with the money going to a good cause.

“All of the money we get at the door is going to our Think Rink fundraiser, we’re trying to rebuild our roof on the skating rink.” says Kostecki.

After all that planning and organization, Hydro surprised everyone just before 7p.m. on Monday, tweeting that they had actually wrapped up their work early, giving the town power after all.

Kostecki says there was still a good turn out at the bar.

“People are still rolling in, people still finishing work and so forth so…I’m still optimistic, it’s for a good cause. ”

