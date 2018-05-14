Woman enters not guilty plea at Lethbridge manslaughter trial

Out of a pool of more than 80 people, seven men and five women were chosen at random to serve as jurors in the manslaughter trial for Jillian Across the Mountain.

Lethbridge police charged Across the Mountain with second-degree murder following the fatal stabbing of her partner Frances ‘Candi’ Little Light in February 2016.

The charge was later reduced to manslaughter in July 2017. Investigators allege the couple had been involved in an argument that escalated and ultimately resulted in Little Light’s death.

After the jury was sworn in, Across the Mountain officially pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge on Monday.

Judge Rodney Jerke then addressed the jury, telling them to put aside any thoughts or preconceived notions and to not pay attention to any media coverage of the trial.

The Crown began its opening statement to the jury, laying out its plan for the coming weeks, saying that while it is serious, it is not a complicated case.

The Crown argued that when Aross the Mountain came to the police station she had washed her clothes and left behind a pair of boots that had Little Light’s blood on them.

The Crown also informed the jury that they will hear from law enforcement and media officials who attended the scene.

This trial is set to continue on Tuesday, with arguments from the Crown expected to go into next week.