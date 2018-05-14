Spiders! Spiders everywhere! Why some south Calgary suburbs are overrun with creepy crawlers

It’s enough to make almost anyone cringe — not hundreds, not thousands, but millions of spiders.

That’s just daily life for many living in south Calgary suburbs.

“I’d for sure say I killed a couple hundred last weekend and they will come back again,” Chaparral resident Brie McBurney said. “It’s gross.”

“They’re in the fence, they’re in the grass, you can see them when you cut the grass scurry out. They’re coming up the deck, living in the deck rails, they’re in the windows. There are webs everywhere.”

Overwhelmed with it all, McBurney called in professionals to deal with the problem.

According to pest control professionals, McBurney isn’t alone. That’s because spring is also spider season.

Some species of spiders can lay hundreds of eggs according to ZAP Pest Control general manager James McGowan. He also said there are millions being spotted just in those southern suburbs of the city.

“It’s not uncommon for a hundred spiders to turn into a hundred thousand in a full season,” McGowan said.

So why are these south Calgary suburbs prime spider real-estate?

“The combination of the moisture the lakes, all the water supply plus the grasslands that are also nearby so you get a lot of the flies, the mosquitos, that come out and they come out by the billions,” said McGowan.

“Those are just ample food supply for all of the spiders. The spiders use all these nice tall houses as big catch-alls. They just sit and eat — eat to their hearts’ content.”

If you notice some unwanted eight-legged creatures taking over your backyard or home, McGowan said the best bet is to wash and water down wherever the spider calls home, then try and keep that area as clean and dry as you can after.

McBurney took the extra step of calling in pest control and said she’s happy she did.

“I’m just ready for this to be finished. I hope this works. I’m ready to take the backyard back this summer.”