Crash on Okanagan Connector sees crews use rope to rescue driver

An SUV went down the embankment of the Okanagan Connector near the Brenda Mines hill on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews said they had to do a rope rescue to get the lone person in the vehicle up to the highway to a waiting ambulance

Witnesses said the driver was complaining of lower back pain.

RCMP, B.C. Ambulance and West Kelowna Fire and Rescue were all on scene.