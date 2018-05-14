Crash on Okanagan Connector sees crews use rope to rescue driver
A A
An SUV went down the embankment of the Okanagan Connector near the Brenda Mines hill on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews said they had to do a rope rescue to get the lone person in the vehicle up to the highway to a waiting ambulance
READ MORE: Plane makes emergency landing on Coquihalla Highway
Witnesses said the driver was complaining of lower back pain.
RCMP, B.C. Ambulance and West Kelowna Fire and Rescue were all on scene.Follow @Jules_Knox
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.