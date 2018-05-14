Kathleen Wynne brings campaign to Hamilton

Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne launched week two of her re-election campaign Monday by making a stop at 900 CHML.

The campaign stop came one day after Wynne deflected suggestions of a possible coalition with the New Democrats should the Progressive Conservatives win a minority in the June 7 election.

She told The Scott Thompson Show that she is not nervous about recent poll results that show the Liberals trailing the Doug Ford’s PCs and Andrea Horwath’s NDP.

READ MORE: Kathleen Wynne says she doesn’t know why Doug Ford has twice commented on her smile

“There’s a big difference between what we are saying and what the NDP are saying,” said Wynne, when asked how Ontarians can be convinced that the party’s platform is fiscally responsible. “We’ve costed out our plan. We know it can be implemented and part of it has already been implemented.”

View link »

Met @ticatsfan7 today at @TimHortonsField and he slapped a @ticats bumper sticker on my campaign bus — nice pop of yellow, don’t you think? pic.twitter.com/O3zpt1PRRJ — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) May 14, 2018

Wynne said there’s a miscalculation in the NDP’s platform that would result in several programs being defunded, creating a hole of at least $3 billion.

READ MORE: Who is Kathleen Wynne? Liberal leader offers consistency over change as she seeks re-election

“The NDP have put forward a plan that has a big mistake in it,” added Wynne. “They made assumptions about our fiscal situation that are just not accurate.”

However, the NDP has said its platform doesn’t include all of the Liberals’ commitments from the 2018 budget on purpose, and doesn’t defund existing programs.