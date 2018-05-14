Evacuation order issued for Caddy Lake cottagers Sunday

Fire officials said an out-of-control blaze burning near Caddy Lake came within meters of cottages Sunday.

Cottage owners near the popular area in the Whiteshell Provincial park were evacuated on Mother’s Day.

Mary Galipeault was in the area for a hike Sunday and shared this video footage, saying many could be seen crying, and hugging as they rushed out of the area.

Many cottage owners then pulled over to see the fire move in behind them.

No properties burned, but the evacuation order in that area remains in effect, at least until Tuesday.

“We had seven water bombers working there and it took everything we could to stop that fire from rolling through into the cottages and the fishery hatchery there,” Earl Simmons with Manitoba Sustainable Development said.

As of Monday morning the fire was considered contained, but still out of control.

“You’ve got thousands of little fires within that fire that could get up into the trees and take off on us. So we are working towards the center to put it out,” Simmons said.

“The fire could go from the ground up… and start jumping. So that’s why we’ve taken precautions to keep that area evacuated.”

40 firefighters from Sudbury, Ont. will fly in Wednesday to help battle several wildfires burning in Manitoba.

“It’s extremely dry out there. Our fire crews are challenged and working very long hours.”

Simmons said the extra crews from Ontario will add to another 20 firefighters that flew in last week.