Pope Francis auctions off his blessed Lamborghini

A custom Lamborghini Huracan gifted to Pope Francis by the automaker has been auctioned off.

The car’s new owner, whose identity has not been revealed, gets a car signed and blessed by the Pope himself — after they dish out €715,000, or around C$1,092,377.

The sale price of the car is typically around US$200,000.

In a press release, Lamborghini explained the car was sold at the RM Sotheby auction this weekend in Monaco.

Proceeds from the car’s sale will go to four charities selected by the Pope, with a focus on helping women and children.

About 70 per cent of the money will be used to rebuild housing and public structures in Nineveh Plain, Iraq, where ISIS fighting has led to extensive damage.

The ride has a distinct look and is painted with a shade of white called Bianco Monocerus, with yellow stripes painted in the colour Giallo Tiberin. The two shades pay homage to the Vatican flag.

The Huracan RWD Coupe also boasts a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour and 573 horsepower.

According to Esquire, the car was expected to sell for roughly US$400,000 in the auction.

But this isn’t the first time an item from the Pope has sold for big bucks.

The Pope auctioned off a Harley-Davidson in 2014, which sold for nearly US$300,000, according to CNN. And in 2015, he sold an iPad for more than US$30,000.