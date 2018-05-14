Squamish Nation Chief Ian Campbell running to become next Vancouver mayor

Squamish Nation hereditary Chief Ian Campbell is throwing his name in the ring to be the next mayor of Vancouver. Campbell is the first candidate to enter the race as a mayoral candidate under the Vision Vancouver brand.

“My goal is to become the first Indigenous mayor of Vancouver.”

“Everywhere I go people have been sharing their concerns about things they are worried about. They are worried if they have a seat in the canoe and their interests will be heard,” said Campbell. “They are worried their dreams are floating away like a canoe that someone forgot to tie up drifting beyond our reach.”

The Vision Vancouver brand has taken a beating over the last year. The party has lost senior organizers to Trudeau’s Liberals in Ottawa and the NDP government in Victoria. It’s latest results have also been troubling for party supporters, losing one seat on school board and city council candidate Diego Cardona finishing fifth in by-elections last year.

Campbell is hoping to feed off the legacy of three-term mayor Gregor Robertson. Robertson is leaving municipal politics after winning three elections under the Vision banner. Vision city councillor Andrea Reimer introduced Campbell on Monday and is supporting his candidacy.

Part of Robertson’s legacy in office includes working with Ottawa and the provincial government to fund new housing and new rapid transit.

“I want to be a part of this transformation that is why Vision is the right fit for me,” said Campbell. “Vancouver needs a mayor who is experienced at building bridges with everyday people, with all communities, with business and with other government.”

But under Robertson’s watch the housing affordability crisis has grown and promises like getting homeless rates down to zero have been broken. Campbell will also be up against various independent candidates who are also running ‘progressive’ campaigns including Kennedy Stewart and Shauna Sylvester. Vision councillor Raymond Louie and Green councillor Adriane Carr are still contemplating entering the mayoral race.

“I don’t come from any political party, but I have spent my entire adult life working with people from across the political spectrum to mobilize progressive ideas,” said Campbell. “I know what it means to take action, to stand up for what you believe in.”

Vision Vancouver will pick a mayoral candidate on June 24. Municipal elections across the province take place on October 20.