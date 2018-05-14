Saskatoon weather outlook: first 30 degree heat of the year ahead

First 30 degree heat of the year slides into Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

After a marvelous Mother’s Day weekend with temperatures soaring up to 27 degrees on Sunday, the work week kicked off on a lightly cooler note with the mercury sliding back to 2 degrees to start the day.

Partly to mostly sunny skies through the morning helped warm us up into the upper teens before noon.

A few more clouds swing in during the afternoon as we continue to climb up to an afternoon high in the mid-20s.

Monday Night

The clouds that built in during the afternoon will clear out overnight as we cool down to what may be our mildest night so far this year, with temperatures staying in double digits with a warm breezy wind.

Tuesday

A system pushing into north-central Saskatchewan bringing some rain to parts of the north will suck Saskatoon into the hottest air the city has seen so far this year.

30 degree heat is expected to be reached by afternoon with lots of sunshine and just a few clouds passing through midday before a breezy northwesterly wind kicks in later in the day.

Wednesday-Friday

Clouds and slightly cooler air will slump in on Wednesday with an afternoon high back into the mid-20s with a slight chance of showers before our best risk of rain moves in on Thursday.

A few millimetres are possible out of Thursday’s rainfall, which may linger into Friday before clouds clear later on with daytime highs being knocked back into the teens both days.

May Long Weekend Outlook

The May long weekend is shaping up to be spectacular across central Saskatchewan with daytime highs returning to the low 20s Saturday and then mid-20s Sunday and Monday under mostly sunny skies.

