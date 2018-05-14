Lethbridge Kidney Walk raises more than $18K

More than 130 people took a stroll through Henderson Lake Park on Saturday in the 13th annual Kidney Walk.

About 100 people ready to start the kidney walk here in Henderson Park. Organizers say about $20K raises this year. Also a beautiful day in #yql for a walk! #Lethbridge pic.twitter.com/Rai1HHfHWH — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) May 12, 2018

The Kidney Foundation of Canada said $18,531 was collected this year.

READ MORE: Lethbridge mother and 4-year-old son talk about importance of kidney donation

Southern Albertans have been spurred to donate and participate in the walk following the story of four-year-old Kaidyn Fortin.

He contracted an extreme strain of E. coli, which morphed into a life-threatening disease that attacked his kidneys – but his mother Elicia stepped up and donated her kidney.

READ MORE: World Kidney Day raises awareness for kidney health

The foundation is set up to help families with expenses for a transplant – which can be a financial burden.

— With files from Quinn Campbell, Global News