May 14, 2018 1:46 pm
Updated: May 14, 2018 1:52 pm

Lethbridge Kidney Walk raises more than $18K

More than 130 people took a stroll through Henderson Lake Park on Saturday in the 13th annual Kidney Walk.

The Kidney Foundation of Canada said $18,531 was collected this year.

Southern Albertans have been spurred to donate and participate in the walk following the story of four-year-old Kaidyn Fortin.

He contracted an extreme strain of E. coli, which morphed into a life-threatening disease that attacked his kidneys – but his mother Elicia stepped up and donated her kidney.

The foundation is set up to help families with expenses for a transplant – which can be a financial burden.

— With files from Quinn Campbell, Global News

