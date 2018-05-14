Lethbridge Kidney Walk raises more than $18K
More than 130 people took a stroll through Henderson Lake Park on Saturday in the 13th annual Kidney Walk.
The Kidney Foundation of Canada said $18,531 was collected this year.
READ MORE: Lethbridge mother and 4-year-old son talk about importance of kidney donation
Southern Albertans have been spurred to donate and participate in the walk following the story of four-year-old Kaidyn Fortin.
He contracted an extreme strain of E. coli, which morphed into a life-threatening disease that attacked his kidneys – but his mother Elicia stepped up and donated her kidney.
READ MORE: World Kidney Day raises awareness for kidney health
The foundation is set up to help families with expenses for a transplant – which can be a financial burden.
— With files from Quinn Campbell, Global News
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.