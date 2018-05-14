Canada
May 14, 2018 11:57 am

RCMP investigating after sudden death at Regina Beach

By Online Producer  Global News

Visitors and residents of Regina Beach may have noticed a heavy police presence on Sunday night after Lumsden RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death.

Lumsden RCMP released few details in a press release at around 10 p.m. on May 13.

Police said they are unable to release any further information at this time, and have asked people to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

Stay connected with Global News for more details as this story develops.

