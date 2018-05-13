World
23 killed after heavy rain, dust storms lash parts of India

By Staff The Associated Press

People cover themselves as they walk beside a road during a dust storm in Allahabad, India on May 13, 2018.

SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP/Getty Images
LUCKNOW, India – A powerful dust storm and heavy rain have struck parts of India, killing at least 23 people, injuring more than 40 and taking the death toll in similar unseasonal storms this month to 157.

Government official Avneesh Awasthi says Sunday’s storm had a wind speed of up to 70 kilometres per hour (45 miles per hour), demolished dozens of homes and uprooted trees and power lines in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Awasthi says at least nine people lost their lives and another 23 were injured in various parts of the state.

The Press Trust of India news agency says two people were killed and 18 were injured in New Delhi.

The dust storm also swept parts of West Bengal state and southern Andhra Pradesh state.

