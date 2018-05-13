Canada
May 13, 2018 4:14 pm

Plaque in Saskatoon commemorates soldiers’ efforts during Afghanistan war

A plaque was added to the Saskatoon cenotaph, marking the North Saskatchewan Regiment's efforts in the 13-year war in Afghanistan.

The City of Saskatoon has permanently commemorated those who fought in the Afghanistan war.

A plaque was added to the Saskatoon cenotaph, marking the North Saskatchewan Regiment‘s efforts in the 13-year war in Afghanistan. There was also a military ceremony to mark the occasion.

Ten people from Saskatchewan, including two from Saskatoon, were killed in the conflict. Afghanistan was the longest combat mission in Canadian history.

“Any soldier, their underlying thing is they’re doing their duty, but all they ask is we remember them,” North Saskatchewan Regiment Maj. Scott Carlson said on Saturday.

“What we’re doing here today is honouring their memory for their sacrifice and also the ones who paid the ultimate price, and also the ones who sacrificed in other ways.”

The cenotaph already includes plaques commemorating the first and Second World War, as well as the Korean war.

