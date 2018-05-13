Weather
Mother Nature gives moms sunshine and heat this Mother’s Day

Hot Mother's Day temperatures will get even warmer over the next few days.

At 11 a.m. Sunday morning the temperature at the Calgary International Airport was sitting at 20 C.

Calgary’s temperature at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 13, 2018 had already reached 20 degrees.

Hot weather will continue Sunday afternoon – in fact, it’s sticking around for a few days.

This afternoon we’re aiming for 23 C with plenty of sunshine, following Saturday’s high of 22 C.

The record high for this day is 27.8 C set back in 1931, and although we won’t break any records in Calgary on Sunday, we could come close by Tuesday.

Calgary’s 7-day forecast calls for more hot temperatures, with a bit of relief by Wednesday night and Thursday.

Monday’s forecast high is 27 C, while the record high is 31.7 C set back in 1924.

However, on Tuesday, the temperatures could reach 29 C, and that will be just shy of the record high of 30.6 C, which was also set in 1924.

The balmy summer-like weather will last until mid-week, but a disturbance will push into southern Alberta bringing cool and wet weather by Wednesday night into Thursday.

The average high for this time of the year is 16.0 C.

