Arson squad investigates after car torched in Villeray

The arson squad is investigating after a vehicle was destroyed by flames overnight in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Police received several 911 calls shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday reporting that a vehicle parked on Papineau Avenue, near L.-O. David Street, was on fire.

When police arrived at the scene, firefighters were extinguishing the blaze.

The vehicle, which police said is a total loss, has been towed in for analysis.

Montreal police spokesperson Benôit Boiselle said another vehicle parked nearby was also damaged by the flames.

The owner of the burned out car was at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.