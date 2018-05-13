Crime
May 13, 2018 1:07 pm
Updated: May 13, 2018 1:09 pm

Arson squad investigates after car torched in Villeray

By Web producer  Global News

The arson squad is investigating after a vehicle fire overnight. Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Courtesy TVA
A A

The arson squad is investigating after a vehicle was destroyed by flames overnight in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Police received several 911 calls shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday reporting that a vehicle parked on Papineau Avenue, near L.-O. David Street, was on fire.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate Saint-Laurent vehicle fire

When police arrived at the scene, firefighters were extinguishing the blaze.

The vehicle, which police said is a total loss, has been towed in for analysis.

READ MORE: Van parked in residential driveway in Montreal North targeted by arsonists

Montreal police spokesperson Benôit Boiselle said another vehicle parked nearby was also damaged by the flames.

The owner of the burned out car was at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Montreal arson
Montreal Arson Squad
Montreal fire departement
Montreal Police
Montreal vehicle fire
SPVM
Villeray arson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News